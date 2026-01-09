US, EU to further intensify critical mineral investments as China tightens hold

Metals Market Movers 2026: Metals markets are increasingly being shaped by policy as much as by fundamentals. This is the fifth of our 6-part series that explores how climate regulation, industrial policy, trade policy, and strategic investments are influencing supply, demand and price across steel, iron ore, and critical minerals.

The US and EU are intensifying efforts to safeguard their critical minerals supply chains, with momentum poised to accelerate in 2026 as China's hold over most of the global processing capacity poses risks to national security and economic resilience.

Chinese state-owned companies dominate the extraction and processing of critical minerals, giving Beijing control over the downstream manufacturing of high-end renewable technologies, including electric vehicles, photovoltaic solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyzers.

US and EU policymakers have launched government initiatives in response, including diversifying their supply chains, establishing stockpiles, investing in private companies and expanding domestic processing and recycling capacities. These efforts seek to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations as Beijing restricts critical minerals supplies for geopolitical leverage.

Government involvement is expected to accelerate in 2026 as recent restrictions on Chinese rare earths exports highlight vulnerabilities and drive the US and EU to reshape the global supply landscape, experts told Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy.

"What we're seeing globally is that the composition of mining companies is getting much more complex where you have a combination of government stakeholders, private equity, private investors and even capital from export and import banks," said Julie Klinger, a University of Delaware professor in the geography and spatial sciences program.

Government involvement and international partnerships

The US and EU have accelerated efforts to strengthen access to critical minerals through a series of strategic interventions over the last year.

In the US, federal agencies launched $134 million in investment opportunities for rare earths and obtained several equity stakes in private companies, including the formation of a public-private partnership between the US defense department and rare earths company MP Materials, which aims to build a secure, end-to-end domestic rare earths supply chain. The deal involved a $400 million equity investment, a $150 million loan and a 10-year offtake agreement.

"The administration is committed to safeguarding our national and economic security, and leaving no tool off the table to deliver on this priority of utmost importance," a White House official told Platts on Dec. 16.

The US energy department also invested in Lithium Americas, taking a 5% equity stake in the company to help finance the construction of a lithium carbonate manufacturing facility in Nevada.

"This feels very different because rather than saying, 'We're going to save a failing industry,' what seems to be the rationale for these is, 'Let's actually launch this industry,'" Beia Spiller, a critical minerals expert and director of transportation program at research nonprofit Resources for the Future, said of the government investments in private companies.

Government backing of critical minerals projects provides more credibility to projects and sustains long lead times, Jarrod Agen, the executive director of the White House's National Energy Dominance Council, said Dec. 15 at a Center for Strategic and International Studies' critical minerals event.

"I do think that from the federal government side, the funding mechanisms are working. You've seen announcements happening, I'm sure more announcements will come," Agen said.

In Europe, the EU ratified the Critical Raw Materials Act in 2024, which aims to enhance the EU's domestic capacities. The law stipulates that no more than 65% of the EU's annual consumption of any strategic raw material should come from a single third country.

The bloc in March 2025 also published a list of 47 strategic and critical minerals projects, accounting for an expected overall capital investment of Eur22.5 billion ($24.35 billion). Other actions include plans to mobilize up to