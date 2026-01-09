FACTBOX: A merged Rio Tinto-Glencore to dominate global copper supply

S&P Global Offerings
Metals & Mining Theme, Coal, Non-Ferrous, Ferrous
January 09, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Combined entity to become global copper leader
Copper demand surging amid energy transition push
Rio Tinto Group and Glencore PLC have entered preliminary talks about a megamerger, potentially creating a mining behemoth with diversified assets at a time when global miners are rushing to shore up production of critical minerals.
The two companies confirmed Jan. 9 a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, with Rio Tinto expected to acquire Glencore in a megadeal. Rio Tinto has until Feb. 5 to lodge a firm intention to make an offer for Glencore under the UK's takeover rules.
Rio Tinto and Glencore produce an array of minerals, including copper, a critical mineral used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage. Copper prices have spiked recently amid a supply squeeze.
The following are key facts about the two companies:
A blockbuster deal between Rio Tinto and Glencore would create a mining group with massive exposure to different metals.
A deal between Rio Tinto and Glencore would catapult the combined company to global copper dominance.
The study showed that global copper demand would soar 50% to 42 million mt by 2040 from current levels, while copper production is expected to peak at 33 million mt in 2030. Apart from the energy transition, the race for AI and rising defense spending are also driving copper demand, the study said.
Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed the CIF China clean copper concentrate treatment charge at minus $47.40/mt and the refining charge at minus 4.74 cents/lb on Jan. 8. Treatment and refining charges first turned negative on Dec. 30, 2024, and have held below -$40/mt since Sept. 29, reflecting tightness in the copper concentrate market.