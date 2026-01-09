FACTBOX: A merged Rio Tinto-Glencore to dominate global copper supply

Rio Tinto Group and Glencore PLC have entered preliminary talks about a megamerger, potentially creating a mining behemoth with diversified assets at a time when global miners are rushing to shore up production of critical minerals.

The two companies confirmed Jan. 9 a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, with Rio Tinto expected to acquire Glencore in a megadeal. Rio Tinto has until Feb. 5 to lodge a firm intention to make an offer for Glencore under the UK's takeover rules.

Rio Tinto and Glencore produce an array of minerals, including copper, a critical mineral used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage. Copper prices have spiked recently amid a supply squeeze.

The following are key facts about the two companies:

Production profile

A blockbuster deal between Rio Tinto and Glencore would create a mining group with massive exposure to different metals.

Rio Tinto is among the world's major producers of iron ore. The company produced 298.1 million metric tons of the steelmaking ingredient or 12% of the total supply in 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Rio Tinto also ranks among the world's top copper producers, ranking seventh in 2024 with an output of 649,720 mt, based on Market Intelligence data.

Rio Tinto's portfolio also includes aluminum and lithium.

Glencore ranked as the fourth-largest copper miner in 2024 with an output of about 1 million mt.

Glencore is also a significant producer of cobalt, a key mineral in batteries and electronics. The company ranked second in global cobalt production with 32,712 mt in 2024, Market Intelligence data showed.

Glencore's production profile also comprises coal, nickel and zinc.

Copper overlap

A deal between Rio Tinto and Glencore would catapult the combined company to global copper dominance.