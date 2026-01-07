Hoffmann Green triples 0% clinker cement output in 2025, sets new company record

Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green more than tripled its 0% clinker cement output in 2025, reaching a company record, it said in a Jan. 7 statement.

The France-headquartered company sold 50,700 metric tons of 0% clinker cement in 2025, up from 16,269 mt in 2024.

The cement was supplied to more than 330 construction sites, producing over 145,000 cubic meters of 0% clinker concrete, the company said.

"2025 was a major breakthrough," co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said. "We achieved our target of 50,000 tons, more than three times our 2024 output."

Hoffmann Green said the growth reflects new partnerships and the full-year impact of a strategy launched in late 2024 to diversify target markets. The company now counts nearly 500 partners across the construction sector.

"These partnerships provide a foundation for expanding volumes, reaching new customers, and strengthening our long-term market presence," the co-founders added.

Looking ahead, Hoffmann Green plans to increase annual 0% clinker cement production to 100,000 mt in 2026.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, the CEMDEX Turkey price, reflecting ordinary Portland cement CEM I 42.5R (bulk), at $54/mt FOB on Dec. 24, 2025.