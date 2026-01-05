Iron ore industry challenges Simandou’s 'Pilbara killer' status

Metals Market Movers 2026: Metals markets are increasingly being shaped by policy as much as by fundamentals. This is the first of our 6-part series that explores how climate regulation, industrial policy, trade policy, and strategic investments are influencing supply, demand and price across steel, iron ore, and critical minerals.

Australian Pilbara iron ore is expected to maintain its competitive position in China's steel supply chain despite the imminent arrival of iron ore from Guinea's Simandou project, as logistical constraints and a gradual production ramp-up would limit the high-grade African ore's immediate market impact.

Simandou's high-grade iron ore (65% Fe content) is expected to arrive in China not long after Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, updated the baseline quality specifications of its IODEX iron ore benchmark to reflect 61% Fe iron ore fines from 62% effective Jan. 2, 2026, in view of confirmed degradation to the quality of Australian iron ore fines informing the assessment.

Simandou has been described by some as a "Pilbara killer" due to fears of the impact of its size and high grade on prices and demand for the lower-grade ore mined in Western Australia.

"Simandou's high grade will mostly be commercialized as a mid-grade blend, forming a direct substitute for Pilbara Blend and Vale 62%–63% fines," Kaan Peker, director of Australian metals and mining equity analyst at RBC Capital Markets, told Platts in a Dec. 3 email.

Hence, iron ore miners, particularly those in the Pilbara, which predominantly mine lower grades, "need to continue to push the quality narrative, where high-grade ores have quantifiable efficiency advantages," Peker said.

This strategy "encourages mills to prioritize quality, quantified by productivity and environmental benefit over headline discounting. The value-in-use (quality) battle will be fought on blend consistency," not just the percentage of iron ore, Peker said.

While Simandou is high grade, it "can vary in gangue," as opposed to the Pilbara ores, which "can deliver repeatability that mills use to stabilize the sinter bed," he added.

Rio Tinto operates both the Simandou project in Guinea and mines in Australia's Pilbara region. The company maintains that Simandou is a strategic diversification rather than a direct competitor to its established Pilbara operations.

Simandou complements Rio Tinto's Pilbara and Canadian portfolios, with portside blending options and strong connectivity to the current customer base, Matthew Klar, head of media relations at Rio Tinto, told Platts.

"Simandou adds another pillar that will provide the opportunity to expand our high-grade offering through BF (Blast Furnace) and DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) products at a time when the world needs to meet its decarbonisation goals," Klar said.

Vural Burç Çakır, founder and director of Africa Mining Community, echoed the same view, describing Simandou as "more of a diversification play than a disruptor."

"Given the current push toward lower-carbon steelmaking, I'd expect it to appeal both to blast furnace operators trying to reduce emissions and to the growing DRI/DR-pellet value chain,"

"I don't see it replacing or undermining the Pilbara blend but rather adding flexibility for customers who want to blend up quality or meet emissions targets," Çakır said.

Supply outlook uncertain

The Simandou iron ore property comprises four blocks of mining concessions split into two: Simandou Blocks 1 & 2 and Simandou Blocks 3 & 4. The Guinean government holds interests in both properties, along with Rio Tinto and a Chinese-led consortium.

According to several Chinese mining and trading sources and estimates by S&P Global Energy CERA, iron ore shipped from Simandou was expected to reach 15 million-20 million metric tons in 2026 and 40 million-50 million mt in 2027. China's equity iron ore is likely to account for 17 million mt in 2026 and 35 million mt in 2027, a very small percentage of its total iron ore import volumes.

However, due to the current limited railway capacity from the mines to the port and low efficiency of barge transportation at the port, iron ore shipments from Simandou may struggle to reach 20 million mt in 2026, these sources