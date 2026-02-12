Cement group Vicat gets EU grant for France's largest carbon capture project

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
February 12, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Project aims to capture 1.2 mil mt of CO2 at French plant
Final investment decision scheduled for 2027
French cement manufacturer Vicat Group has received a grant from the European Innovation Fund program for its 1.2-million-ton carbon capture project at the company's Montalieu-Vercieu cement plant, the largest in France, the company said in a statement Feb. 12.
The grant enables the company to create a unique value chain and will serve as an initial anchor point in the Rhône Valley for the complete capture, transportation and liquefaction of CO2 for storage, according to the statement.
"This new grant marks a key milestone in the development of the VAIA project. Studies are ongoing and the final investment decision is scheduled for 2027," the company said.
The GPID grant is part of the French government's major investment plan to accelerate the country's ecological and industrial transition, which aims to support innovative and structural projects in industries that contribute to the decarbonization of industry and the modernization of infrastructure and competitiveness in strategic sectors.
Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $53.50/mt FOB on Feb. 5.
Products & Solutions