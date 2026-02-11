Vietnam's clinker, cement exports rise 68% YOY to 3.66 mil mt in January

Vietnam exported 3.66 million metric tons of clinker and cement in January, up 67.6% year over year, data from Vietnam Customs showed Feb. 10.

On a month-over-month basis, exports fell 2.8% in January. Vietnam Customs did not provide a breakdown between clinker and cement shipments.

The Philippines remained the largest destination with 292,740 mt in January, although volumes fell 41.4% year over year, the data showed. Bangladesh ranked second with 257,700 mt, down 56.3% year over year, while Malaysia took 243,004 mt, up 64.7% year over year.

For the full year 2025, Vietnam's clinker and cement exports rose 25.6% year over year to 37.32 million mt, with Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan among the main buyers, the data showed.

Several producers and traders in Southeast Asia said the strong annual growth reflected front-loading of shipments ahead of Vietnam's Lunar New Year holidays, which fall over Feb. 14-22, as producers aimed to move volumes before seasonal production slowdowns.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $38/mt on Feb. 5, up from $37.50/mt the previous week. Platts assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $33.50/mt, up from $33.25/mt over the same period.