Cemex, WtEnergy secure EU funds for waste-to-clean energy cement production

Cemex, in collaboration with waste-to-energy Advanced Solutions (WtEnergy), has received Eur4.4 million from the EU Innovation Fund to accelerate the integration of clean energy sources into its clinker and cement manufacturing operations as part of its decarbonization strategy, the company said in a statement on Feb. 9.

"The advancement of technologies that can turn waste into clean fuels and low-carbon solutions is essential for the decarbonization of the construction sector," said Alfredo Carrato, investment manager at Cemex Ventures.

WtEnergy is also leading the HYIELD project at Cemex's Alcanar plant in Spain under the EU Horizon Europe program. The project, which received a Eur10 million grant, focuses on converting bio-residues into high-purity clean hydrogen.

According to the statement, the investment supports its "Future in Action" program, which targets net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, with high-biomass alternative fuels forming a core part of its 2030 decarbonization roadmap, validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative under a 1.5 C scenario.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $53.50/mt FOB on Feb. 5.