UltraTech Cement commissions Aligarh grinding unit, capacity nears 197 mil mt/y

India's UltraTech Cement has commissioned additional cement grinding capacity at its Aligarh unit in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a LinkedIn post Feb. 6.

The newly added line has a capacity of 2.7 million metric tons/year, increasing the total grinding capacity at the Aligarh facility to 4 million mt/y, according to the post.

The expansion is part of UltraTech Cement's ongoing capacity growth program aimed at strengthening its presence in high-growth markets and improving its ability to serve regional demand, it said.

UltraTech said the additional capacity will enhance market reach and support more efficient logistics and distribution across Uttar Pradesh, where its total capacity has now reached 13.1 million mt/y.

Following the commissioning, the company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 191.36 million mt/y, it said. Including overseas capacity of 5.4 million mt/y, UltraTech's global cement capacity has increased to 196.76 million mt/y.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM type 1) FOB Vietnam at $38/mt on Feb. 5, up from $37.50/mt the previous week. Platts assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $33.50/mt on Feb. 5, up from $33.25/mt a week earlier.