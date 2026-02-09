UK construction slump deepens as ready-mix concrete sales tumble

UK ready-mix concrete sales fell 16.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, according to data released by the UK Department for Business and Trade.

This compares with a 4.4% decline in Q4 2025 versus the third quarter of 2025.

Construction output in the UK is estimated to have fallen 1.1% in the three months to November 2025, marking the largest decrease since March 2023, when output declined 1.4%.

Total construction output is projected to grow 1.9% in 2025, 2.8% in 2026, and 4.2% in 2027, according to the department. The new housing sector is forecast to grow 2.1% in 2025, 4.9% in 2026, and 8.8% in 2027.

Final official data for 2024 showed cement production fell 5.3% year over year to 7.3 million metric tons. This followed an 8.4% decline in 2023 compared with 2022 levels. Clinker production rose 0.3% to 6.4 million mt in 2024, unchanged from 2023 levels, following an 11.2% drop in 2023 versus 2022.

