Cement consumption in Argentina starts 2026 modestly: AFCP

Argentina's cement consumption started modestly in 2026, with slightly lower volumes than in 2025, according as the Asociación de Fabricantes de Cemento Portland in its latest monthly report.

The report said that cement consumption in January 2026 slipped to 788,173 metric tons, a 5.3 % decline from January 2025.

The figure, however, marks a 4.3 % rise over December 2025, suggesting a modest month‑over‑month recovery after a sharp dip in the previous year's final quarter.

Export shipments were 4,699 mt in January 2026. Meanwhile, no cement was imported.

From 2023 to 2024, Argentina's cement market had a sharp 23.9 % fall, from 12.5 million to 9.5 million mt. The industry had a small recovery in 2025, with a 5.6 % increase to 10 million mt. The slow start in 2026 now confirms that the construction sector continues to face challenges to see positive numbers.