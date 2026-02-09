Brazil cement sales rise in January on construction confidence

Brazil's January cement sales volume was at 5.3 million metric ton volume in January, up 1.1 % year over year and up 8 % month over month, the National Cement Industry Union (SNIC) announced Feb. 6

Daily sales on working days reached 223,900 mt, a 3.3 % increase over January 2025, despite heavy rains in the South and Southeast. The union linked the uptick to a stronger labor market and rising household income.

Construction confidence also improved, hitting its highest point since March 2025, driven by infrastructure projects, record‑high contracts under the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" housing program, and new financing rules for middle‑ and high‑income buyers. The program is on track to contract 3 million units by the end of 2026.

"We began 2026 with construction confidence at its strongest level in the past ten months," said SNIC president Paulo Camillo Penna, adding, "The labour market remains resilient and rising income provides a solid foundation, but we still face fiscal challenges and high interest rates that penalise mortgage credit and household consumption. Our outlook depends on an early and consistent reduction of the Selic rate, as well as the continued maintenance of infrastructure investments."