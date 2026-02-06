India's JSW Cement posts profit in Q3 FY 2025-26 on stronger sales

India's JSW Cement returned to net profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (April-March), supported by a 14% year-over-year increase in combined sales of cement and ground granulated blast furnace slag, the company said in a statement Feb. 4.

JSW Cement swung to a net profit of Rupees 1,306 million ($15.7 million) over October-December from a loss of Rupees 802 million ($9.7 million) a year earlier, according to the statement.

Total sales rose to 3.56 million metric tons over October-December, with cement sales up 7% year over year at 1.89 million mt and ground granulated blast furnace slag up 17% at 1.53 million mt, the company said.

JSW Cement is continuing its pan-India expansion program, targeting 41.85 million mt/year of grinding capacity and 13.04 million mt/y of clinker capacity, according to the statement.

Commissioning of the first phase of the Nagaur integrated unit in Rajasthan, comprising 3.3 million mt/y clinker capacity and 2.5 million mt/y grinding capacity, is expected over January-March 2026, the company said.

Work on additional grinding capacity and a waste heat recovery system at Nagaur is progressing, while regulatory approvals are underway for a 2.75 million mt/y split grinding unit in Mansa, Punjab, the company added. The target completion date was not disclosed.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $38/mt on Feb. 5, up from $37.50/mt the previous week. Platts assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $33.50/mt, up from $33.25/mt FOB over the same period.