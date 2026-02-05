Pakistan cement sales rise 12.5% YOY in January, exports surge

Pakistan's cement dispatches rose 12.54% year over year to 4.54 million metric tons in January, according to data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) Feb. 3.

Domestic shipments for the month reached 3.60 million mt, up 4.36% from 3.45 million mt in January 2025, while exports rose 61.1% to 937,097 mt over the same period.

Regional trends showed north-based cement mills dispatched 2.95 million mt of cement overall in January, up 4.67% year over year, while south-based cement mills shipped 1.59 million mt, a 30.8% increase from January 2025.

In domestic markets specifically, north-based sales rose 6.93%, whereas south-based local dispatches declined 5.87%.

Export growth was driven entirely by southern producers, whose shipments rose 79.4% to 937,097 mt, with no outflows reported from northern mills, according to the data.

For the first seven months of the 2025-26 fiscal year, total cement dispatches were 30.58 million mt, up 10.58% from 27.66 million mt in the same period last year. Domestic shipments accounted for 25.02 million mt, a 12.36% increase, while exports rose 3.26% to 5.57 million mt.