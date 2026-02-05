Heidelberg Materials to acquire Maas Group's construction arm for A$1.7 bil

Heidelberg Materials Australia has agreed to acquire the construction materials business of Maas Group Holdings for A$1.7 billion, expanding its aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt operations across eastern Australia, the company said Feb. 5.

The transaction includes 40 quarries with combined reserves of more than 350 million metric tons, 22 ready-mixed concrete plants, two asphalt operations, a recycling site and adjacent activities, according to a company statement.

"We are taking a significant step to expand our business in Australia, focusing on further improving our aggregates capacity and concrete supply capabilities in a core market," Dr. Dominik von Achten, chairman of the managing board of Heidelberg Materials, said.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Foreign Investment Review Board.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, the company said.

