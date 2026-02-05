Adani Cement seeks partners for pan-India RMC expansion amid infrastructure push

Adani Cement has invited expressions of interest from qualified partners to develop and operate ready-mix concrete plants across India under a design, build, finance and operate model, the company said in a LinkedIn post Feb. 5.

The proposed plants will have capacities of 60-90 cubic meters/hour and will be rolled out across multiple pan-India locations. Selected partners will be responsible for plant design, construction, financing, commissioning and operations, while Adani Cement will supply raw materials based on business requirements. Concrete production and delivery will be carried out in line with Adani's quality and safety standards, the company's post said.

India's cement demand growth is likely to be supported by government-led infrastructure projects and urban construction, although pricing remains sensitive to regional oversupply and cost pressures. Expanding RMC capacity could help producers stabilize volumes and improve demand visibility in key urban markets, Asia-based participants said.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Feb. 11, the company said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $37.50/metric ton Jan. 29, unchanged week over week. Platts assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $33.25/mt Jan. 29, up from $32.75/mt FOB week over week.