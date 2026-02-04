JK Lakshmi Cement's Q3 profit dips amid margin pressures despite higher sales

India's JK Lakshmi Cement reported higher sales volumes and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (April-March), yet net profit declined due to persisting margin pressures, according to a company statement released Feb. 3.

The cement maker logged standalone sales of 3.28 million metric tons in Q3, up 8.25% year over year, reflecting steady dispatches in domestic markets. Revenue from operations rose to about Rupees 1,588 crore ($191 million) during the quarter, up 6.01% from the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Despite higher sales volumes and improved revenue, net profit declined by around 24% year over year to about Rupees 58 crore ($7 million), as rising input, freight and energy costs outpaced revenue growth and weighed on earnings.

The company plans to add a 2.3 million mt/year clinker line at its integrated cement plant in Durg, Chhattisgarh, alongside four grinding units with a combined capacity of 4.6 million mt/year at the same location, according to the statement.

In addition, the cement producer is developing three split-location grinding units with a total capacity of 3.4 million mt/year, located in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Madhubani in Bihar and Patratu in Jharkhand.

The additional capacity could enhance JK Lakshmi Cement's regional supply reach, with minimal impact on the wider seaborne clinker trade, several traders in Asia said.