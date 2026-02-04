Hoffmann Green, Bio Build extend partnership for low-carbon wind turbine foundations

Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has strengthened and extended its strategic partnership with renewable energy infrastructure specialist Bio Build, expanding the use of its 0% clinker cement solutions in wind turbine foundation projects, the company said Feb. 4.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Bio Build, which enables us to carry out high-volume projects and contribute to the decarbonization of wind turbine construction," Hoffmann Green co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann Green and Bio Build began working together in 2024, completing a world first with the construction of the first wind turbine foundation using 0% clinker decarbonized cement in Jazeneuil, France.

The collaboration continued in 2025 with the construction of more than 20 wind turbine foundations across France.

Under the renewed long-term partnership, the number of wind turbine foundations incorporating Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cements is expected to at least triple in 2026 versus 2025, reaching 60-100 foundations.

"Reducing the carbon footprint of renewable energy projects is essential for our industries and for the ecological transition," Bio Build President Mélaine Besse said.

"It was therefore natural for Bio Build to consolidate its partnership with Hoffmann Green, with whom we share a common vision of sustainable and responsible construction," Besse added.

