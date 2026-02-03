Ambuja Cements posts record quarterly volumes driven by trade, premium sales

Ambuja Cements, part of India's Adani Group, reported strong operating performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (April-March), driven by record sales volumes, according to a company statement released Jan. 30.

Quarterly revenue rose about 20% year over year to Rupees 10,277 crore ($1.24 billion), driven by the highest-ever cement sales volumes of 18.9 million metric tons, up 17% from a year earlier and about twice the estimated industry growth rate, the statement said.

"We achieved our highest-ever quarterly volumes, supported by higher trade and premium cement sales that delivered better realizations than industry peers," Vinod Bahety, director and CEO of Ambuja Cements, said.

Stronger trade and premium cement sales continued to underpin realizations, with average prices improving by about Rupees 5/bag year over year, the company said. Premium cement accounted for about 35% of trade sales, with volumes rising more than 30% year over year.

Ambuja's total cement capacity increased to 109 million mt/year following the commissioning of the 2.4 million mt/year Marwar grinding unit, while utilization of acquired assets improved to about 58%, up 21 percentage points from the previous year.

On the sustainability front, the company continued to expand its use of renewable energy, commissioning 225 MW of solar capacity, taking its total renewable capacity to 898 MW, with a target to reach 1,122 MW by FY 2026-27.