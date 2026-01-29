Cement maker Eagle Materials reports mixed sales, buoyed by infrastructure demand

US-based cement producer Eagle Materials said its wholly owned cement sales increased 8% year over year to 5.543 million short tons in April-December 2025.

Cement volumes from the company's joint ventures declined 2% over the same period to 570,000 short tons.

Concrete sales volumes fell 2% to 967,000 short tons in the first nine months of their fiscal year, compared with 989,000 short tons a year earlier.

Aggregates sales volumes surged 99% to 5.328 million short tons from 2.671 million short tons a year earlier.

"While the residential construction market was challenged, federal, state and local spending on public infrastructure projects and private non-residential construction remained elevated, supporting strong demand for our heavy construction products," President and CEO Michael Haack said.

In the third quarter, Eagle Materials' wholly owned cement sales volumes rose 9% year over year to 1.687 million short tons from 1.541 million short tons in the third quarter of 2024.

Joint venture cement volumes increased 8% to 174,000 short tons from 161,000 short tons over the same period.

Concrete sales volumes were flat year over year at 298,000 short tons in the third quarter.

Aggregates sales volumes jumped 81% year over year to 1.612 million short tons from 893,000 short tons.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed Cement CIF Houston at $84/mt Jan. 22.