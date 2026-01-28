Confidence Cement commissions new Narsingdi plant, expands domestic supply capacity

Bangladesh's Confidence Cement Dhaka Ltd. started operations at a new cement manufacturing plant in Palash, Narsingdi, marking the latest phase of the company's domestic expansion strategy, according to a company statement Jan. 26.

The facility, officially launched Jan. 23, has an annual production capacity of 1.8 million mt/year and is equipped with German vertical roller mill technology, using A-grade clinker. The company said the new plant is intended to support a more consistent cement supply across Bangladesh and strengthen its nationwide distribution network.

The newly added capacity is expected to be largely absorbed by domestic demand, with minimal near-term impact on Bangladesh's clinker import needs, according to traders based in Southeast Asia. CFR Bangladesh clinker indications for February–March delivery were heard at around $44–$45/mt, broadly unchanged week over week.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM Type I) FOB Vietnam at $37.50/mt Jan. 22, up from $37.25/mt the previous week. Platts also assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $32.75/mt Jan. 22, up from $32.50/mt FOB the previous week.