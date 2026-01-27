UltraTech Cement's utilization up, domestic volumes soar on strong demand

India's UltraTech Cement reported improved operational performance in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. Capacity utilization rose to 77%, up from 72% a year earlier, supported by strong domestic cement demand, according to a company statement Jan. 24.

UltraTech recorded a 29.4% increase in domestic India gray cement volumes, excluding volumes from recently acquired India Cements and Kesoram Industries, which were not part of the group for the full comparable period.

During the quarter, UltraTech commissioned 600,000 metric tons per year of cement capacity at its Dhule grinding unit in Maharashtra and 1.2 million mt/year at its integrated Nathdwara plant in Rajasthan. Following these additions, domestic gray cement capacity increased to 188.66 million mt/year, while global capacity rose to 194.06 million mt/year, including 5.4 million mt/year in the UAE.

UltraTech said it plans to add 22.8 million mt/year of capacity through ongoing expansion projects, which would lift total capacity to 240.76 million mt/year upon completion.

Market participants across Asia said the incremental capacity could intensify competition in India's domestic cement market, where major producers such as Dalmia Cement, NCL Industries and Deccan Cement continue to add capacity. Traders in the region added that the expansion is likely to be directed mainly toward domestic consumption, with minimal impact on the wider seaborne clinker trade.