Philippine cement sector boosts alternative fuels to cut carbon emissions

The Philippine cement industry is accelerating the use of alternative fuels to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) said in a statement Jan. 26.

The strategy is part of the country's Cement Decarbonization Roadmap, which aims to lower reliance on coal, a major source of emissions in cement production.

CeMAP president John Reinier Dizon told reporters, "Our target is to reduce our carbon footprint. Cement production uses a large amount of fossil-based fuel, and this emits significant CO₂." He added that the roadmap, scheduled for finalization by February, will be presented at an ASEAN meeting in March, hosted by the Philippines.

The plan is being developed under the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) decarbonization program, with funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Philippines would become the second country in the region, after Thailand, to adopt a sector-wide framework.

The roadmap sets targets through 2050, with five-year interim milestones. Dizon noted that achieving net-zero will be challenging, with even short-term goals requiring significant operational changes and the adoption of cleaner energy.

Domestic cement demand remains strong, with 2024 cement production exceeding 27 million metric tons, supported by installed capacity of around 53 million mt, driven by infrastructure projects and private construction, according to CeMAP.

Market sources said the roadmap reflects the Philippine cement sector's commitment to sustainability, highlighting a rising focus on operational efficiency and emissions reduction. They noted similar decarbonization initiatives underway across the APAC region, including in Vietnam, India, and Australia.