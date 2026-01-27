Holcim invests in Norway's Capsol to advance carbon capture for cement

Swiss building materials giant Holcim has invested in Norway's Capsol Technologies to advance carbon capture capabilities at its cement plants, as the industry seeks solutions to reduce emissions from one of the world's most carbon-intensive manufacturing processes.

The investment targets Capsol's hot potassium carbonate technology, which could help Holcim produce what it calls "near-zero cement" to meet growing demand for lower-carbon construction materials, Holcim said in a statement Jan. 27

The partnership centers on Capsol's post-combustion carbon capture system using hot potassium carbonate solvent, a mature chemical absorption process that removes CO2 from industrial gas streams. For cement producers like Holcim, such technology offers a potential pathway to capture emissions both from fuel combustion and the chemical process of converting limestone to clinker, which accounts for roughly 60% of cement's carbon footprint.

The investment follows a demonstration project using Capsol's CapsolGo system at Holcim's Dotternhausen plant in Germany in 2025, providing operational data on the technology's performance in cement manufacturing conditions.

"By combining Holcim's expertise in cement manufacturing and on-site carbon capture with Capsol's safe and efficient technology, we have an additional lever to advance decarbonization and drive profitable growth," said Ram Muthu, head of operational excellence at Holcim, adding, "Through this strategic investment, we are one step closer to producing near-zero cement at scale to meet growing customer demand."

The Capsol investment expands Holcim's decarbonization technology portfolio, which the company manages through its corporate venture capital unit, Holcim MAQER Ventures.

Carbon capture represents one of several approaches Holcim is pursuing to reduce emissions, alongside alternative fuels, energy efficiency improvements, and novel cement chemistries. As part of its pathway to net zero, Holcim aims to produce 8 million metric tons of near-zero cement each year from 2030.

The investment comes as cement companies face increasing pressure from construction customers and regulators to reduce carbon intensity. Several major cement producers are piloting carbon capture technologies, though commercial deployment remains limited by high costs and energy requirements.