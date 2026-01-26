Origen deploys first zero-emission lime platform, exceeding targets

Origen Power Ltd. said Jan. 23 that it has deployed and tested its first‑of‑a‑kind zero‑emission lime platform at the Energy & Environmental Research Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, marking the first time the company's proprietary oxy‑fuel kiln technology has operated at large scale.

The company said the system exceeded its performance targets during the demonstration.

Origen said the platform produces lime while capturing and permanently storing all process emissions. Its approach generates a CO₂‑rich stream as part of kiln operation, enabling compression, transport and permanent storage without the need for postcombustion separation steps.

In the North Dakota test, Origen reported greater than 99% conversion of limestone to lime in a CO₂‑rich environment and said the process avoided "sintering," a common issue that can reduce product quality and throughput. The company also reported producing a high‑purity CO₂ stream and achieving 97 % uptime during the run.

Origen states that zero‑emission lime offers a single, scalable platform for both industrial emissions reduction and carbon removal. As the carbon‑removal market is projected to grow to $1 trillion, lime‑enabled decarbonization could materially reshape cement, steel, and other hard‑to‑abate sectors while opening new carbon‑capture pathways.