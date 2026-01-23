Philippine cement demand seen recovering in 2026 on infrastructure spending: association

The Philippine's cement demand is expected to recover in 2026, supported by government infrastructure spending and economic growth, the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) said in a statement Jan. 22, although a rebound has yet to materialize.

CeMAP president, John Reinier Dizon, said cement demand typically moves in line with GDP growth, with the government targeting economic expansion of 5%-6% this year.

"As GDP grows, construction -- we should see it growing also," Dizon said in the statement.

The Philippines' cement demand fell 3% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, weighed down by delays to government projects following the suspension of some flood control works and tighter project validation, as well as licensing delays faced by contractors, CeMAP said in the statement.

However, Asia-based market participants flagged potential headwinds to a demand recovery, citing the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry's three-year safeguard duties on cement, which some said could deter import trades and curb spot buying interest.

The approval of the 2026 national budget is expected to support a pickup in infrastructure activity, with government projects seen as having a multiplier effect on private construction, CeMAP said in the statement.

The association expects the peak construction season to run from February to April and said it is taking a wait-and-see approach in the early part of the year.