India's Dalmia Bharat commences production at 3.6 Mtpa clinker line in Assam

Indian cement producer Dalmia Bharat Ltd. has begun commercial production at its new 3.6 million tonnes per annum clinker unit at Umrangso in Assam, according to a company statement released Jan. 21.

The unit started output on Jan. 20, strengthening the company's clinker footprint in India's Northeast.

The new line, operated through the company's subsidiary Dalmia Cement (North East), raises the group's total clinker capacity to approximately 27.1 Mtpa. Total cement grinding capacity currently stands at about 49.5 Mtpa, according to the company data.

In its second quarter fiscal year 2025-26 (April-March) earnings release, Dalmia Bharat noted that the Umrangso clinker line entered trial production in September 2025, with commercial operations scheduled to start in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

The commissioning of the unit will 'further strengthen our position in the Northeast' and support volume growth, Dalmia Bharat's managing director and CEO, Puneet Dalmia, said in the company's Q3 FY 25-26 regulatory filing.