Japan's Sumitomo Osaka Cement acquires minority stake in Philcement

Japan's Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. has acquired a 15% equity stake in Philippine cement producer Philcement Corp., marking a strategic investment aimed at supporting the company's expansion plans in the local market, Philcement said in a statement Jan. 19.

The transaction, completed following a share subscription agreement signed in September 2025, brings Sumitomo Osaka in as a minority shareholder, while PHINMA Corp. retains majority ownership of Philcement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the statement.

Philcement said the investment aligns with its longer-term growth strategy, particularly in strengthening its manufacturing base and cement supply capabilities. "The entry of Sumitomo Osaka Cement is aligned with our strategy to expand manufacturing operations and provide reliable, high-quality cement products under the Union Cement brand," the company said.

Several Asia-based traders said closer ties with a Japanese producer could provide Philcement with greater flexibility in securing clinker supply, while reducing exposure to spot market volatility during periods of tight regional availability.

"Japanese producers generally trade on long-term contracts, so this could help Philcement lock in volumes and limit its exposure to spot-market swings," a regional cement trader said.