Egypt approves new cement factories, expansions to meet demand

Egypt's government has approved three new cement factory licences and major expansions at several existing cement plants, aiming to meet rising domestic demand and strengthen the industrial sector in anticipation of regional reconstruction projects, officials announced after a key ministerial meeting, according to local media reports.

The 37th meeting of the Ministerial Group for Industrial Development, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, approved three new cement factories, each with a single production line, as well as expansion initiatives at existing plants. The government's move is intended to ensure cement is available at reasonable prices and to support the stability of Egypt's construction and building sector.

The new licences are part of a broader strategy to boost industrial production capacity and prepare for potential large-scale demand in the coming period, particularly in light of regional reconstruction plans, including the rebuilding of Gaza. The projects are expected to be completed and enter commercial production within one year.