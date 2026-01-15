TITAN Group secures 10-year fly ash deal with Serbian utility, bolstering low-carbon strategy

TITAN Group has signed a 10-year agreement with Electric Power of Serbia EPS, the country's state-owned power utility, securing access to approximately 5 million metric tons of fresh fly ash from the TENT B "Obrenovac B" power plant, the company said in a statement Jan. 14.

This move will help reinforce TITAN's long-term strategic resources in alternative cementitious materials (ACMs) and support the company's drive toward low-carbon building solutions and supply chain resilience, it said.

Fly ash and other ACMs act as lower-carbon substitutes for clinker in cement and concrete and help customers significantly cut embodied CO2 emissions in their projects.

"This long-term agreement strengthens our ACM reserves and is another step towards our 'TITAN Forward 2029' strategy," Jean-Philippe Benard, chief executive, Cementitious & Energy of TITAN Group, said. "It supports our ambition for a profitable decarbonization by growing the ACM business and reinforcing our net-zero and circular economy objectives, provides environmental benefits, and positions TITAN to deliver high-performance, low-carbon building materials while creating long-term stakeholder value."

This agreement builds on TITAN's expanding ACM portfolio, which includes pozzolan sourcing in Turkey and Greece, a joint venture with Jaycee in India for fly ash, and ponded fly ash recovery at the Fiddler's Ferry power station in the UK.

In alignment with its TITAN Forward 2029 strategy, the Group plans to invest up to Eur0.5 billion in the coming years to develop a global ACM platform, with the goal of ACMs contributing 10% of Group turnover by 2029.

"This new platform will allow our customers to benefit from innovative and high-performance decarbonized products, by expanding ACMs sourcing and trading capabilities, pursuing partnerships across existing and new geographies, and leveraging proprietary technologies," the company added.