Hoffmann Green expands US licensing for low-carbon cement technology

Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has extended its US licensing agreement with partner Hoffmann Green USA, expanding the rollout of its clinker-free cement technology across additional US states, the company said in a statement Jan. 15.

"The extension of our partnership with Hoffmann Green USA marks a new milestone in our deployment strategy in the United States," Hoffmann Green co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said, adding that the strength and performance of the technology had reinforced their partner's confidence and supported a broader expansion in the US market.

Hoffmann Green and Hoffmann Green USA signed their initial licensing agreement in July 2024 and have since worked to deploy the company's 0% clinker cements in the US construction sector.

Under the latest option exercise, Hoffmann Green USA has extended its exclusive licensing rights to 25 western US states, following the recent ASTM C1157 certification, a key US benchmark for innovative cements based on strength and durability criteria.

According to the statement, the extension triggers an additional Eur10 million entry fee, on top of the Eur10 million already paid for previous option exercises covering eastern states.

The licensing agreement also provides for fixed and variable annual royalties based on revenues generated in the licensed territories and allows Hoffmann Green USA to sublicense Hoffmann units, representing an additional growth driver for the company.

Hoffmann Green said it is continuing certification work in the US, including AC 529 approval, which would let its H-UKR cement be used under the ACI 318 code and trigger additional entry fees under the agreement.

