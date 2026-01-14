Industry groups urge global policy support for cement co-processing

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and leading industry organizations urged Jan. 13 for stronger policy support for cement industry co-processing as a global solution for non-recyclable and non-reusable waste.

Co-processing replaces fossil fuels with waste to heat cement kilns, while the remaining ash is recycled into building materials, making the process zero-waste.

Recognized in regions such as Europe, India and North America, co-processing operates under strict safety and emissions standards, but the GCCA and its partners said in a joint statement that wider global adoption was needed. They called on governments to include co-processing in waste management policies, offer fiscal incentives, and streamline permitting for cement plants.

With global waste generation at 11.2 billion metric tons annually and municipal waste projected to double by 2050, the GCCA argued that co-processing could divert waste from landfills, reduce fossil fuel use, and transform waste into valuable resources, supporting both environmental and community benefits.

"Cement industry co-processing is a safe, effective and circular waste management solution – a win-win for the environment and local communities. However, despite its proven benefits, wider adoption of co-processing depends on effective regulatory frameworks and supportive public policy," said GCCA's Chief Executive. "Some cement kilns already substitute more than 90% of fuels with waste through co-processing, whereas many parts of the world have no established practices at all. That is why we are renewing our efforts along with other organizations and calling for recognition and support of our industry's positive role and potential."

The statement was signed by the GCCA, the European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA), the International Solid Waste Association -- Africa, the Mission Possible Partnership, and the Global Waste-to-Energy Research and Technology Council (WtERT).