Egypt's Misr Beni Suef Cement obtains EPDs for 3 key cement grades

Egypt's Misr Beni Suef Cement has obtained environmental product declarations for three of its key cement products: CEM I 42.5 N, CEM I 42.5 R and CEM I 52.5 N, the company said in a social media post Jan. 13.

The certified results were reported as follows:

• 806 kg CO2/mt – CEM I 42.5 N

• 813 kg CO2/mt – CEM I 42.5 R

• 820 kg CO2/mt – CEM I 52.5 N

"The certified results confirm the lowest CO2 emission levels in the Egyptian market for this product category," the company said.

Issued under the International EPD System and verified by Intertek, these declarations are fully compliant with ISO 14025 and EN 15804+A2 and are based on a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment, the company said.

"With emissions reduced by over 180 kg CO2 per mt compared to similar local products, this achievement reinforces Misr Beni Suef Cement's leadership in decarbonization, operational efficiency, and commitment to a more sustainable cement industry," the company said.