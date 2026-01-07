Vietnam cement exports rise as domestic demand hits record

Vietnam exported 3.76 million mt of cement and clinker in December, up 66.7% year over year and 6% month over month, according to Vietnam Customs data released Jan. 7.

The customs data did not provide a breakdown between cement and clinker volumes.

The Philippines emerged as Vietnam's largest export destination in December, taking 322,800 mt, though volumes were down 34.7% from a year earlier. Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Taiwan were also among the key buyers, the data showed.

For full-year 2025, Vietnam's cement and clinker exports rose 25.6% year over year to 37.32 million mt, with Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan accounting for the bulk of shipments.

Domestic demand also strengthened over the year. Vietnam's cement consumption reached a record 75 million mt in 2025, up 12.8% from 2024, supported by accelerated public investment, particularly in transport and infrastructure projects, the Vietnam Cement Association's Cement Information and Database Center said Jan. 1.

State-owned Vietnam Cement Industry Corp. (Vicem) sold an estimated 25.87 million mt of cement and clinker in 2025, up 8.5% on the year. Vicem plans to lift sales to 27.71 million mt in 2026, representing a 7.1% increase, CIDC said Dec. 24.

Market participants across Asia said Vietnam's clinker supply remained tight, with several producers heard to be "sold out" through February. Offers for March-April loading cargoes were reportedly around $34/mt FOB Vietnam.

They added that an increasing number of forward deals have been concluded as Vietnamese exporters aim to wrap up negotiations ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-to-late February.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $37/mt Dec. 24, unchanged from the previous week. Platts also assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $32/mt Dec. 24, stable week over week.