Amrize to acquire PB Materials, expanding aggregates business in West Texas

Amrize announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire PB Materials Holdings, Inc., a West Texas-based company specializing in aggregates and ready-mix concrete, it said in a Jan. 7 statement.

The acquisition will add 26 operational sites in West Texas to Amrize's network. PB Materials, with over 50 years of aggregates reserves, supports long-term demand in the region and generates more than $180 million in annual revenue, which will be incorporated into Amrize's financial results post-acquisition.

"I am excited to be expanding our aggregates business to the high-growth West Texas region," said Jan Jenisch, chairman and CEO of Amrize.

"Today's milestone is an important step in our strategy of investing for growth in North America's most attractive markets. I have great respect for the leadership and expertise of PB Materials and look forward to welcoming their 340 talented teammates to the Amrize family."

"We are proud to join Amrize and be part of a leading company that is shaping the future of building in America," said Christopher Crouch, CEO of PB Materials. "Amrize shares our dedication to employees, customers, and the communities we operate in, and we will continue to serve customers across our region with high-quality products and services."

PB Materials was formed through the merger of Wallach Concrete, Highland Concrete and Crockett County Mining. Since 1947, the company has developed a network of aggregate and ready-mix concrete facilities across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed Cement CIF Houston at $83/mt on Dec. 24.