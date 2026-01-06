Vietnam cement sales hit record high in 2025 on robust domestic, export demand

Vietnam's total cement sales rose 16% year over year to a record high of 112 million metric tons in 2025, supported by a recovery in domestic demand and strong export growth, according to data from the Ministry of Construction seen by Platts on Jan. 6.

Domestic Vietnam cement consumption rose to 75 million mt, up 13% from 2024, driven by robust public investment and the acceleration of major infrastructure projects, the data showed. Exports also rebounded strongly, increasing 28% year over year to nearly 37 million mt, generating more than $1.36 billion in revenue during the year. Total cement supply in Vietnam stood at 125 million mt in 2025. By comparison, total cement sales were 90 million mt in 2024, 87 million mt in 2023, and 93.6 million mt in 2022.

The improvement follows a prolonged period of weak market conditions, when domestic demand averaged 57 million-63 million mt/year and exports declined to 29 million-31 million mt. Despite the recovery, rising electricity prices continue to pose challenges for producers, prompting price adjustments and plant upgrades to maintain efficiency.

On the export front, competitiveness was supported by a reduction in Vietnam's clinker export tax from 10% to 5%, effective from May 2025 through end-2026, which helped lower costs and improve producers' positioning in global markets.

Market participants across Asia indicated that Vietnam is expected to remain a strong exporter of cement and clinker for the foreseeable future, supported by product quality and favorable geographic positioning.

"Vietnam cement and clinker have good quality, and they are strategically located in Southeast Asia. I believe they will continue to dominate globally as one of the top clinker and cement exporters," an Asia-based trader said.

A Vietnam-based trader added that availability was tightening amid strong demand. "I heard Vietnamese are sold out till February 2026. Only a few producers have spot availability now," the trader said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed cement (ASTM type I) FOB Vietnam at $37/mt on Dec. 24, unchanged from the previous week. Platts also assessed cement clinker FOB Vietnam at $32/mt on Dec. 24, stable week over week.