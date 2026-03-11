European MMA prices rise 76.6% on week on supply concerns amid Middle East war

European methyl methacrylate spot prices increased 76.6% in the week to March 10, amid mounting supply concerns following the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed the three-to-30 day forward DDP NWE methyl methacrylate spot price at Eur2,500/metric ton on March 10, up Eur283.50/mt day over day and up Eur1,084.25/mt week over week, marking the highest level since Oct. 2, 2024.

This surge was a result of concerns following the suspension of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbated by an already constrained supply situation in Europe following the closure of the arbitrage window from Asia in Q4 2025, market sources told Platts.

Meanwhile, inventories held by traders and distributors saw little replenishment through early Q1 2026, as suppliers were reluctant to import additional volumes after prices declined steadily throughout 2025, market sources said.

Market uncertainty intensified following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, as Europe had already become increasingly reliant on imports.

As a result of the uncertainty, suppliers said they have raised offers or held back material to improve margins, while buying interest continued to build.

Buyers who were contracted with traders and distributors said the limited import options were of particular concern.

"Distributors are supplying only minimum contract volumes to save material for April because they are unsure about stock replenishment and have April contractual obligations," said a Europe-based buyer.