European MMA prices rise 58% on week as Middle East war threatens supply security

European methyl methacrylate spot prices increased 58.2% in the week ended March 9 driven by escalating supply concerns following the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed the three-to-30-day forward DDP NWE methyl methacrylate spot price at Eur2,216.50/metric ton March 9, up Eur362.75/mt from March 6.

The supply squeeze has been worsened by already tight European inventories, which were reduced by a closed arbitrage from Asia that appeared in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With Trinseo's 100,000 mt/year Italian plant shut in 2025, leaving Roehm as Europe's sole producer, Saudi Arabia had become increasingly critical for regional supply.

Suppliers are capitalizing on the uncertainty, raising offers or withholding positions to maximize margins, while downstream demand continued to grow.

"At some point, there can only be US or European material available and that does not cover most of the market," a distributor said.

The ongoing Middle East export disruption is expected to drive increased buying activity as European buyers seek to hedge supply risks. Import options remained severely constrained as Asian prices continued rising alongside escalating freight costs, making arbitrage economics increasingly challenging.

The combination of geopolitical supply risks and limited import alternatives suggested the European market would remain under severe pressure, with continued price volatility expected as buyers compete for available material in the coming weeks.

Offers from China for export to Europe were heard at $2,000/mt FOB March 9.