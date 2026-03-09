European ethylene glycol prices jump on Middle East supply concerns

The European ethylene glycol market has seen prices surge due to potential supply disruptions and higher feedstock and energy prices stemming from the Middle East war.

The market has kept a close eye on supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia over the past week.

The EU imported 10,066 metric tons of glycols from Saudi Arabia, about 34% of total imports, in December 2025, according to the latest data available from Eurostat. While Saudi Arabia lost market share to the US in the second half 2025, imports from Saudi Arabia remain key to the European market.

Sources said demand has increased in response to concerns about potential supply disruptions from the region. Surging freight rates from the US and Saudia Arabia, particularly the latter, have also supported prices.

Additionally, the Middle East conflict has led to an increase in ethylene feedstock.

The industry-settled contract price for March saw a delayed settlement, extending over the weekend of the escalation of the Middle East conflict. It settled at Eur1,145/mt March 2, up Eur50/mt from February. This was above sources expectations prior to the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

Energy prices in Europe have surged, promoting producers to push for additional price increases.

Platts assessed the Dutch TTF day-ahead contract at Eur55.75/megawatt-hour March. 9, up Eur4.375/mt day over day, and up Eur23.59/mt from Feb. 27, the last assessment of February and a day before the conflict began.

Looking at the impact of these factors on ethylene glycols prices, Platts assessed the European monoethylene glycol FCA ARA spot price at Eur530/metric ton March. 6, up Eur45/mt week over week, the FCA ARA diethylene glycol spot price was assessed at Eur530/mt, up Eur80/mt week over week, and the FCA ARA triethylene glycol spot price was assessed at Eur990/mt, up Eur100/mt week over week.