Methanol and derivative trade flows into Europe disrupted by Middle East conflict

Supply chain disruption stemming from the war in the Middle East has sparked bullish sentiment across European methanol and derivative markets, driven by shifting global trade balances and shipping delays from key suppliers in the region.

Methanol

Trading activity in the European methanol spot market surged during the week, despite tenuous links to Middle Eastern supply. Methanol from Oman and Saudi Arabia accounted for 8% of Europe's total imports in 2025, while Qatar represented just 0.071%, according to Eurostat data.

Nevertheless, 92% of India's methanol supply came from Middle East sources in 2025; therefore recent disruption had a significant effect on global trade balances. Despite no immediate supply concerns in the European market, where terminals in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region were heard at close to 60% storage capacity, it was thought that volumes from the Atlantic basin could be diverted away from Europe if favorable arbitrage opportunities emerged.

European buying is being driven by producers who were heard to be selling their feedstock natural gas stocks amid a spike in prices and offsetting reduced methanol output with more spot material.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed the methanol FOB Rotterdam five- to 30-day forward spot price at Eur355/metric ton March 5, up Eur66.25/mt week over week.

Methyl methacrylate

Supply disruptions from the Middle East are expected to further tighten the European methyl methacrylate spot market, where a closed arbitrage from Asia had already reduced import volumes during the first two months of the year.

As a result, Saudi Arabia had become an increasingly important source of supply, especially since the closure of Trinseo's 100,000 mt/year plant in 2025, which had left a single remaining domestic producer.

The combination of tightening supply and uncertainty surrounding Middle East exports has accelerated the upward trend in European MMA spot prices, prompting some suppliers to hold their positions.

In a statement March 5, German MMA producer Roehm said it did "not see any risks to security of supply" due to their "global production footprint" and "strong and resilient network in all regions across the globe."

Platts last assessed the 3-30-day forward DDP NWE MMA spot price at Eur1,492.25/mt on March 5, up Eur96/mt week over week.

Acetic acid

In the European acetic acid market, participants have noted upward pricing pressure due to concerns about feedstock sourcing.

"Prices are going up very drastically, but we need to keep stock to be able to commit to our contracts," one producer said.

A trader said they had seen an increase in enquiries for material, but overall, players in the spot market were in wait-and-see mode.

Platts last assessed the three- to 30-day forward AA spot price at Eur520/mt FD NEW March 5, up Eur50/mt week over week.

Vinyl acetate monomer

The European vinyl acetate monomer market has tightened in response to the Middle East conflict, which has caused shipping delays in the region.

Market participants have adopted a cautious approach, with ships carrying VAM from Saudi Arabia heard to be stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, placing upward pressure on pricing.

"We have vessels that were supposed to be loaded; all of those are now put on hold, those that have been loaded as well," a producer said, adding that supply is getting "tighter and tighter."

The lack of safe alternative shipping routes, amid concerns about potential attacks from Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea, has exacerbated the situation.

Amid this uncertainty, many market players are focusing on fulfilling contractual obligations rather than engaging in spot market activity.

Renewed disruptions are expected to exacerbate an already tight market, with several producers sold out of material for March and April following the US winter storm. Limited flows from China and Korea have also been observed, with most iso tanks reportedly heading to South America, according to a distributor.

Platts last assessed the vinyl acetate monomer three- to 30-day forward spot price at Eur1,000/mt on March 5, up Eur100/mt week over week.