FACTBOX: More chemical plant shutdowns, force majeures reported in Asia

More chemical plant shutdowns and force majeures were announced March 6 in Asia as concerns about a feedstock supply crunch have spread to the downstream sector, market sources said.

Shipping disruptions from the Middle East to Asia continued on March 6 amid the war in the Middle East, market sources said.

Steam crackers

Singapore's PCS declared force majeure March 5 due to disruptions to maritime transportation and the supply chain, according to a notice to customers seen by Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. The company has a combined ethylene production capacity of 1.09 million metric tons/year in Singapore.

South Korea's LG Chem plans to cut operating rates to a minimum of 60% capacity at all its naphtha-fed steam crackers in Yeosu and Daesan, effective next week, a company source said March 5. The company has three naphtha-fed units with a combined ethylene capacity of 2.95 million mt/year.

South Korea's Yeochun NCC declared a force majeure as the company is "facing a critical disruption in the procurement of raw materials" due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the company said in a letter to customers March 4.

South Korea's Lotte Chemical has brought forward the planned maintenance of its Yeosu naphtha-fed steam cracker from the end of April to the end of March, amid issues with ethylene procurement, a company source said March 3. The unit is able to produce 1.23 million mt/year of ethylene.

Indonesia's Chandra Asri declared a force majeure event March 2 on ethylene downstream product supplies to customers, effective immediately, from its naphtha-fed steam cracker, two company sources and two traders in Asia told Platts March 3. The company's cracker has an ethylene capacity of 900,000 mt/year.

South Korea's GS Caltex has lowered the operating rate of its naphtha-fed steam cracker in Yeosu by 20% to 63%-65% as of March 4 from 83%-85% in February, with the run rate expected to remain at such levels throughout March, a company source said March 4. The unit is able to produce 900,000 mt/y of ethylene.

Downstream

Singapore's Aster Chemicals and Energy declared a force majeure on styrene monomer shipments on March 6, according to three South Asia-based buyers, a domestic trader as well as a company spokesperson. The company has a 550,000 mt/year styrene plant in Singapore.

China's CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals announced a force majeure on butadiene supplies "due to the situation in the Middle East and its impact on upstream feedstock supply," the company said in a March 5 letter to customers, seen by Platts, part of S&P Global Energy. The company has a 345,000 mt/year butadiene plant in Huizhou, Guangdong.

South Korea's LG Chem has declared force majeure on certain dioctyl terephthalate March-April shipment export contracts as of March 6, citing "significant disruptions" to its oxo-alcohol plant operations due to geopolitical tensions, according to a customer letter seen by Platts. The company produces 110,000 mt/year of DOTP, 56,000 mt/year of non-phthalate plasticizer and 7,000 mt/year of trioctyl trimellitate.

Asian vinyl acetate monomer producer, CCD Singapore, has declared force majeure on its products due to the conflict in the Middle East and supply disruptions to maritime transportation, according to a customer letter dated March 6, seen by Platts. The company has a 350,000 mt/year VAM plant in Jurong Island, Singapore.

South Korea's Hanwha Solutions declared a force majeure event March 6 on its ethylene dichloride product supply due to unforeseen disruption in the procurement of a key raw material, the company said in a letter to customers seen by Platts on March 6.

China's Shen Hua Chemical Industrial will reduce the operating rates of its rubber plants from 80% at present to 40% from April due to tight butadiene feedstock supplies, a company source said March 6. The company has a 220,000 mt/year of styrene-butadiene-rubber and a 70,000 mt/year of polybutadiene rubber plant in Nantong, China.

Prices