JAPAN DATA: Jan naphtha-fed steam cracker runs fall to 75.8% from 77% in Dec

Japan's naphtha-fed steam cracker operations in January averaged 75.8%, down from 77% in December 2025 and 80.6% in January 2025, the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association said Feb. 19.

The rate was the lowest since June 2025, when it hit a record low of 74.8%, according to the association's data.

Meanwhile, Japan's ethylene production in January fell 5% month over month and 7% year over year to 433,700 metric tons, the data showed. The output was the lowest since September 2025, when it was 430,500 mt.

Steam cracker operations in Japan are expected to remain low because of scheduled turnarounds in the first quarter.