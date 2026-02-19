JAPAN DATA: Jan naphtha-fed steam cracker runs fall to 75.8% from 77% in Dec

S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Refined Products, Aromatics, Naphtha, Olefins, Polymers
February 19, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Naphtha-fed steam cracker runs in Japan fall to 75.8% in Jan
Japan's ethylene production falls 5% MOM, 7% YOY in Jan
Low steam cracker operations likely on Q1 turnarounds
Japan's naphtha-fed steam cracker operations in January averaged 75.8%, down from 77% in December 2025 and 80.6% in January 2025, the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association said Feb. 19.
The rate was the lowest since June 2025, when it hit a record low of 74.8%, according to the association's data.
Meanwhile, Japan's ethylene production in January fell 5% month over month and 7% year over year to 433,700 metric tons, the data showed. The output was the lowest since September 2025, when it was 430,500 mt.
Steam cracker operations in Japan are expected to remain low because of scheduled turnarounds in the first quarter.
|Japan's ethylene, polymers output:
|(Unit: '000 mt)
|Product
|Jan
|MOM change (%)
|YOY change (%)
|Ethylene
|433.7
|-5
|-7
|PP
|183.5
|2
|-7
|LDPE
|110.6
|1
|-7
|HDPE
|53.2
|-4
|-18
|PS
|43.5
|7
|-3
|MMA monomer
|29
|-12
|-5
|Japan's synthetic rubber output:
|(Unit: '000 mt)
|Product
|Jan
|MOM change (%)
|YOY change (%)
|SBR
|32.2
|17
|11
|BR
|25.5
|-3
|-5
|Source: Japan Petrochemical Industry Association
|Japan's aromatics output:
|(Unit: '000 mt)
|Product
|Jan
|MOM change (%)
|YOY change (%)
|Xylenes
|356.5
|5
|0
|Benzene
|264.6
|8
|4
|Styrene
|122
|1
|-2
|Toluene
|99.3
|3
|-9
|Source: Japan Petrochemical Industry Association
