CHEMICAL NEWS: Roehm Shanghai plans for MMA turnaround in Q3, 2026

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates, Polymers
January 19, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Roehm Chemical plans MMA turnaround in Shanghai
Commodity: MMA
Location: Shanghai, China
Owner Roehm Chemical (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
Capacity: 100,000 mt/year
Type: Planned
Start: June 29
End (estimated): Aug. 1
Notes: Roehm Chemical Shanghai announced the planned turnarounds for MMA and other MERACRYL® Methacrylate Monomers in 2026, it said in a press release seen by Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, on Jan. 19.
The MMA plant in Shanghai has a nameplate capacity of 100,000 mt/year, according to S&P Global Energy data.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Platts.
Platts assessed the Asian methyl methacrylate CFR China stable day over day at $1,155/mt on Jan. 16.
Source: Press release
Products & Solutions