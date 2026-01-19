CHEMICAL NEWS: Roehm Shanghai plans for MMA turnaround in Q3, 2026

Commodity: MMA

Location: Shanghai, China

Owner Roehm Chemical (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.

Capacity: 100,000 mt/year

Type: Planned

Start: June 29

End (estimated): Aug. 1

Notes: Roehm Chemical Shanghai announced the planned turnarounds for MMA and other MERACRYL® Methacrylate Monomers in 2026, it said in a press release seen by Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, on Jan. 19.

The MMA plant in Shanghai has a nameplate capacity of 100,000 mt/year, according to S&P Global Energy data.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Platts.

Platts assessed the Asian methyl methacrylate CFR China stable day over day at $1,155/mt on Jan. 16.

Source: Press release