In 2025 the Global CCUS landscape is looking promising. Projects across the globe are now present across each stage of the development chain, from Pre-Final Investment Decision to operational.

Key highlights include:

The Prinos field in northern Greece, the country's only producing oil and gas field, is being repurposed by EnEarth, a subsidiary of Energean, into a carbon storage site. Currently in advanced planning stages with EU funding and recent environmental approval, project developers are working towards taking FID at the project in the coming years.

HyNet CCS is part of the HyNet North West project in the UK, operated by Eni under Liverpool Bay CCS Ltd. The project will repurpose existing pipelines and platforms to transport captured carbon dioxide to Eni's depleted reservoirs in Liverpool Bay. Currently in the development phase having taken FID in 2025, project partners are working towards first injection in the next few years.

Moomba CCS is a large-scale project led by Santos (66.6% ownership) and Beach Energy (33.4% ownership) to transport and store carbon dioxide from the Moomba Gas Plant in South Australia. CO2 captured at the gas processing facility is transported via the Moomba CCS pipeline and injected into the Marabooka and Strzelecki fields, which will store up to 1.7 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of CO2 over 25 years.