INFOGRAPHIC: Alaska's North Slope: A frozen hydrocarbon giant

By Cody Schulte & Isaac Nuti

The US government greenlit new oil and gas lease sales and approved increased drilling across Alaska in late 2025. The North Slope Basin is an oil hotspot, with the Brookian sequence and Nanushuk Formation leading upstream exploration. Discoveries like Willow and Pikka promise growth, while the Alaska LNG project aims to unlock stranded gas and enhance energy supplies. 

Alaska's North Slope, a frozen hydrocarbon giant

