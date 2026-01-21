INFOGRAPHIC: Locked reserves: The challenge of turning barrels into barrels per day

The latest analyis by Upstream Solutions at S&P Global Energy CERA determined that Venezuela holds fewer than 16 billion barrels of 2P reserves. However, there is significant upside in the vast potential of 2C resources. This assessment is based on current production levels and the absence of firm final investment decision (FID) projects for 319 mapped assets. Nevertheless, some potential exists within proven developed non-producing reserves, which could be realized more quickly if investment is made.