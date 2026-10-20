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US ITC finds solar makers hurt by imports from India, Indonesia, Laos

The US International Trade Commission determined that domestic solar manufacturers are harmed by an influx of low-priced imports from India, Indonesia and Laos, bringing the trade case to a close.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) on Oct. 14 issued a final affirmative injury determination in the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into crystalline-silicon photovoltaic cells and panels from those three countries.

The trade agency found that the domestic industry is materially injured by these imports, which are dumped, or sold in the US at less than fair value, and subsidized by the governments of India, Indonesia and Laos.

Tim Brightbill, partner and co-chair of the International Trade Practice at Wiley Rein and lead counsel to the petitioners, applauded the outcome.

"We're very pleased with these results, which will support American solar manufacturing, new jobs, new factories, billions of dollars of investment that has been made in the last few years all across the country ... and also research and development to develop even better solar technology here in the United States," Brightbill told reporters during an Oct. 14 call.

The US Department of Commerce issued final duty rates in September. It set AD rates of 123.04% for India, 94.36% for Indonesia and 65.43% for Laos. It set CVD rates of 126.09% for India, 73.2% to 173.7% for Indonesia, and 82.03% to 153.67% for Laos.

The next step is for Commerce to issue AD/CVD orders to US Customs and Border Protection to enforce duties on imports from these countries.

The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, which includes Hanwha Q Cells USA Corp., First Solar Inc. and Mission Solar Energy LLC, filed the petition in July 2025 following a surge of imports from these countries. The petition came after the conclusion of another AD/CVD case on imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.