Energy Transition, Renewables, Emissions, Carbon
October 21, 2026
ET Highlights: US finds solar imports, key clean cooking methodologies, global climate finance gap
Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
Top story
US ITC finds solar makers hurt by imports from India, Indonesia, Laos
The US International Trade Commission determined that domestic solar manufacturers are harmed by an influx of low-priced imports from India, Indonesia and Laos, bringing the trade case to a close.
The International Trade Commission (ITC) on Oct. 14 issued a final affirmative injury determination in the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into crystalline-silicon photovoltaic cells and panels from those three countries.
The trade agency found that the domestic industry is materially injured by these imports, which are dumped, or sold in the US at less than fair value, and subsidized by the governments of India, Indonesia and Laos.
Tim Brightbill, partner and co-chair of the International Trade Practice at Wiley Rein and lead counsel to the petitioners, applauded the outcome.
"We're very pleased with these results, which will support American solar manufacturing, new jobs, new factories, billions of dollars of investment that has been made in the last few years all across the country ... and also research and development to develop even better solar technology here in the United States," Brightbill told reporters during an Oct. 14 call.
The US Department of Commerce issued final duty rates in September. It set AD rates of 123.04% for India, 94.36% for Indonesia and 65.43% for Laos. It set CVD rates of 126.09% for India, 73.2% to 173.7% for Indonesia, and 82.03% to 153.67% for Laos.
The next step is for Commerce to issue AD/CVD orders to US Customs and Border Protection to enforce duties on imports from these countries.
The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, which includes Hanwha Q Cells USA Corp., First Solar Inc. and Mission Solar Energy LLC, filed the petition in July 2025 following a surge of imports from these countries. The petition came after the conclusion of another AD/CVD case on imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
Benchmark of the Week
36 cents/watt
Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed solar modules delivered on a DDP basis to the US at 36 cents/W for volumes 5-50 MW. The market has seen tightening market fundamentals in 2026 as the US adjusts to policy shifts, including a Section 232 ruling in August that added a 22-cent/W price premium on imported cells.
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UN body approves two clean cooking project methodologies ahead of COP31
The UN body overseeing the Paris Agreement's carbon crediting mechanism has adopted two new methodologies for household cooking, creating a regulated pathway for cleaner cooking projects to generate UN-backed carbon credits ahead of a critical review at the UN Climate Change Conference in Turkey in November, it said Oct. 9. "This decision gives cleaner cooking projects a new pathway under the UN carbon market, with clear rules to ensure that each credit represents a real and credible emission reduction," said Mkhuthazi Steleki, chair of the Article 6.4 Supervisory Body.
ENTSOG slashes 2040 European clean hydrogen demand outlook by a third
Europe's gas grid operator group ENTSOG has dramatically cut its forecasts for European hydrogen demand in its latest Ten-Year Network Development Plan, with projected consumption in 2040 now running nearly one-third below the level assumed just two years ago— a revision that reflects delayed project investment timelines, sector consolidation and a reality check for the continent's energy transition. The draft Hydrogen Infrastructure Gaps Identification report for TYNDP 2026, published Oct. 12 for public consultation, assumes EU hydrogen demand of around 335 terawatt-hours/year in 2030 and approximately 1,296 TWh/year in 2040 — compared with 620 TWh/year and 1,929 TWh/year respectively in the TYNDP 2024 assessment.
Japan eyes commercial phase for carbon capture with help of policy, funding
Japan's carbon recycling push is shifting to commercialization as government funding and policy support help companies move pilot projects toward deployment. At the 8th International Conference on Carbon Recycling 2026 in Tokyo, speakers said progress will depend on building a full carbon capture and utilization ecosystem and driving down costs. "Japan has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To achieve this goal, not only should renewable energy and energy conservation be introduced, but also, we need to [make] the most of carbon recycling and CCS," said Dr. Yoshihiko Ohishi, director, circular economy department, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.
Philippines warns of climate finance gap threatening vulnerable nations
The Philippines has called on United Nations member states to convert climate forecasts into concrete preparedness measures ahead of COP31, warning that a widening gap between adaptation finance pledges and actual needs threatens development gains across vulnerable economies. Speaking at the Pre-COP31 plenary discussion in Nadi, Fiji, Climate Change Commission Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert Borje cited a World Meteorological Organization forecast that the current El Niño would intensify to very strong levels and was highly likely to persist through February 2027. “The forecast gives us a clear warning, but also a window to prepare and respond," Borje said, adding, "We must build right at first sight, so every investment reduces risk rather than locks it in."
ADB, Japan back AM Green's renewable ammonia plant in India
The Asian Development Bank and Japan's government have signed financing agreements with AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt. Ltd. to help build one of the world’s largest plants to make ammonia using renewable energy in India, ADB said. The project converts a former ammonia and urea plant from natural gas-fueled production to renewable-powered renewable ammonia, with a capacity of about 1.1 million metric tons/year in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, it said.
UK’s East Coast Cluster CCS awaits customers after two out of three withdraw
The UK’s flagship East Coast Cluster carbon capture and storage project is still awaiting CO2 emitter projects to fill its first phase capacity after two of the three capture projects selected by the government for support withdrew at the end of 2025. Rich Denny, Managing Director at Northern Endurance Partnership – the company developing the transport and storage infrastructure for the East Coast Cluster – said that while the project was on track, the withdrawal of BP and Linde subsidiary BOC from the cluster was disappointing.
South Korea is targeting a 2027 launch for a new international carbon market designed to overcome credibility shortfalls in existing voluntary trading schemes, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said. Called the Global Verified Carbon Market, it is being built in cooperation with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Global Green Growth Institute, and will issue credits that are usable in both compliance and voluntary markets, the ministry said.