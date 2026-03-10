S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Renewables, Emissions, Carbon
March 11, 2026
Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
The European Commission is set to review key rules under the bloc's EU Emissions Trading System in the third quarter of 2026.
Amid growing concerns about EU industrial competitiveness, many governments are pushing for reforms to improve price predictability.
This shift has seen EU carbon prices drop by around Eur20/mtCO2e from January as bullish expectations begin to deflate.
EU ETS nearest December allowances on March 6, down almost 25% since mid-January.
Learn more: Platts Carbon Markets Specifications Guide
INFOGRAPHIC: Middle East war jolts commodities markets
Prices for some of the world's most vital commodities leapt in the week starting Feb. 23, on fears about supply disruptions as a result of the conflict in the Middle East. Assessments published by Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, show that the largest price jumps were observed in the shipping, jet, and gas markets.
Asian biofuels prices rise as Middle East tensions stoke supply concerns
Asian biofuels prices rose due to concerns about supply disruption stemming from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East March 2, and even though market participants said it was too early to observe an immediate impact, increased freight costs and delivery delays could be anticipated, they said. Market participants adopted a wait-and-see approach, with sellers anticipating that buyers would accept higher prices amid the supply concerns and increased freight costs.
Brazilian small hydro plants expect a surge of new investments
The Brazilian small hydroelectric sector is preparing for higher investments over the next few years, after several years of stagnation, as the government has resumed energy auctions focused on hydropower amid excess supply from intermittent wind and solar generation.
China aims to boost renewables transition, energy security in 2026 plan
China aims to accelerate its renewable energy transition and reinforce national energy security in 2026 and throughout its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), according to the Government Work Report delivered by Premier Li Qiang at the National People's Congress in Beijing. The report has set an ambitious target of reducing CO2 emissions per unit of GDP by 3.8% in 2026 and outlines a cumulative 17% reduction in CO2 intensity by 2030, aligning with the country's long-term climate commitments.
Middle East conflict underscores need for homegrown renewables: UK's Miliband
UK energy secretary Ed Miliband said the war in the Middle East highlights the need for the UK to accelerate its shift toward domestically produced renewable power, arguing the country's exposure to global fossil fuel markets poses ongoing risks to energy security. Miliband said he has been in contact with energy ministers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the International Energy Agency and key industry figures as the government monitors oil and natural gas markets. The consultations come as the UK seeks to reduce its reliance on hydrocarbon imports amid geopolitical volatility that has historically driven up energy costs for British consumers.
South Korea’s Lotte Fine Chemical to use renewable ammonia for bunkering, power
South Korea’s Lotte Fine Chemical plans to use renewable ammonia for bunkering and power generation and is working to build a supporting supply chain, the company said late March 5, following its recent import of renewable ammonia from China’s Envision Energy. The company, that said cross-border trade in renewable ammonia marks a significant milestone for the emerging global renewable ammonia value chain, is also looking at imported renewable ammonia as a renewable hydrogen vector.