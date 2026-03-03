Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

California-Quebec carbon auction clears at floor price as supply rises

The California-Quebec first quarter 2026 carbon auction cleared at this year’s auction reserve price, falling sequentially due to increased supply, Feb. 25 data from the California Air Resources Board shows.

Auction 46 settled at $27.94 per allowance, a 1.34% drop on the quarter and a 4.54% drop on the year. This settlement price is the floor price for 2026 auctions.

One significant driving factor of the lower settlement price in Auction 46 is the inclusion of unsold allowances from the Q2 2025 auction, which also cleared at the floor price amid legal and regulatory challenges.

Overall allowances offered in Auction 46 increased by 5.78% on the quarter and 5.39% on the year. The current auction offered 54.9 million allowances and the advance 2029 auction offered 6.5 million. In total, this auction offered the most allowances since November 2023.

All current-year allowances were sold in Auction 46, but 218,750 advance vintage 2029 allowances were not sold.