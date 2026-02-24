Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

Ammonia producers take lead on global blue hydrogen development

Once confined to a handful of pilot projects, blue hydrogen capacity is growing steadily as early-mover companies bring their first projects online. As of December 2025, global operating capacity had reached 1.7 million metric tons per year, a 24% increase in six months, according to S&P Global Energy Horizons.

The activity is driven by a combination of US tax credits for carbon capture, Asian import subsidies for clean fuel, European emissions regulations and other climate incentives.

"Companies with an active presence in key offtake markets like nitrogenous chemicals have had more success in securing offtake and reaching [a final investment decision] due to a deep understanding of the dynamics and drivers in those markets," said Brian Murphy, Horizons' lead researcher of hydrogen and low-carbon gases in the Americas.

In the US, fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings in July 2025 commissioned its first major blue ammonia project, in Louisiana, while securing offtake deals with Japanese companies JERA and Mitsui & Co. for an even larger development.

The UK has among the most advanced projects, with Essar Group-owned EET Hydrogen set to make a final investment decision on its CCS-enabled, 78,000-mt/y production facility at the Stanlow refinery in the first half of 2026.

In Asia-Pacific, where most major economies import natural gas, the pipeline for blue hydrogen production is modest. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the first to demonstrate transport of low-carbon hydrogen from the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain project in Australia, plans to begin commercial liquid hydrogen transport by 2030.