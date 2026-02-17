Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

Ammonia traders grapple with CBAM fallout as EU imports plunge

Uncertainty over the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism has caused concerns in European ammonia markets, slashing imports to the bloc in January, and leaving traders unsure about how the tax mechanism will apply to the sector, market participants said.

January ammonia imports to the EU stood at 130,000 metric ton, falling by almost half from December, Platts data showed. Traders had stocked up in December ahead of the start of CBAM, but imports were also down 46% year over year in January.

Traders are trying to navigate uncertainty over whether and when CBAM will apply to ammonia and fertilizers, after EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said in January the European Commission could use an "emergency brake" to exempt the sector from the tax.

Sefcovic suggested the Article 27a mechanism that addresses "serious and unforeseen circumstances" that could affect the price of goods could be applied retroactively from Jan. 1 to support the agricultural sector.